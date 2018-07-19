| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 10:32, Updated Thu, July 19th 2018 at 10:32 GMT +3

Whole Set Pump System for Copper Mining Site

Zambia is the biggest Copper Mine Country in Africa. Its reserves are 22 million tons, accounting for 83%. of the total reserves in Africa

We are so hour could be cooperated with one of the biggest Copper Mine in Zambia. Our technical groups are going to the mine site twice, and stay there about 1month for Pump

It needs longer transfer distance for the mine slag, about 120m Pump head needed. For the normal horizontal slurry pump, 75m is the highest Pump head. Our technicals decided to design a new pump type, the total head could be 125m, the trial head could be 130m. Perfectly solved this problem.

Marvelu technical groups looking around the whole mine site, designed the special copper mine pumping system, this system included horizontal slurry pump, vertical sump pump,Submersible Slurry Pump end suction water pump,, pipes, valves.

Marvelu pump Group

Heavy Duty Slurry Pump For Coal Mining

1. General Introduction

MZJ series Slurry Pump is newly designed anti-wear, corrosion resistant slurry pump. Based on advanced international technology, it adopts excellent hydraulic model, structure design and good anti-wear materials, forms many distinctive features as high effective, energy conservation low vibration and noise, dependable operation, long service life, which is mainly used for coal, power, metallurgy, construction etc industries.

2. Application

Mine: Transferring black and coloured ore pulp.

Metallurgy: slurries transferring for aluminum and steel plant.

Coal: Transferring of coal slurry

Power: Mortar transferring in power plant

Construction: Transferring of silt slurry (Concrete plant)

Chemical: Transferring for corrosive slurry in phosphorus fertilizer plant, etc.

Water Conservancy: Suction, draining, and delivery of river, lake that containing silt, grit etc.