East Africa basketball 3x3 champs Ng'iya out as Barchando and Asumbi make semis

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Angel Delicia of Barchando Girls (right) in action against Ng'iya Girls during the Nyanza Region basketball 3x3 quarterfinals played at Homa Bay High courts on July 10,2026. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

East Africa basketball 3x3 champions Ng’iya Girls were knocked out of this year’s KSSSA games after losing to their arch rivals Barchando Girls 10-8 in the quarterfinals of the Nyanza Region Secondary School games ending on Saturday in Homa Bay.

Ng’iya who defeated Barchando at the Siaya County finals could not sermon their winning spirits in Homa Bay as Barchando earned their revenge.

Barchando will meet Asumbi in the semis while Tuk Jowi play Katolo. Katolo knocked out Nyakach 13-4 while Tuk Jowi sent Kadika Girls packing after 10-8 win. Asumbi Girls on the other hand defeated Nyangajo 18-12.

In boy’s category, St Mary’s Yala will face Rapogi while Maseno School face off with Ringa.

Ringa knocked out Agoro Sare 14-13 while Rapogi knocked out Kisii School 14-13.

Yala who are the defending champions knocked out Sawagongo 16-10

Speaking after the win, Yala coach Leonard Okuku said they must now be clinical as they meet Rapogi in what will be a repeat of last year’s final.

“We have worked hard to get here. The time has now reached where we have to be clinical and finish off our opponents with the goal of getting to the final. We want to get back to the national finals,” said Okuku.

Two teams are guaranteed a spot in the KSSSA national games set for Mpesa Academy at the end of the month.