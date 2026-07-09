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Yala, Ng'iya Girls and Rapogi Boys dominate Nyanza Region basketball 3x3

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 9, 2026
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Brighton Otieno of St Mary's Yala (right) dunks over Eeknyero defense duirng their opening Nyanza Region basketball 3x3 match played on July 9, 2026 at Homa Bay High School. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Siaya County duo of St Mary’s School Yala and Ng’iya Girls kicked off their basketball 3x3 title defense on the front foot after winning their opening matches of the 2026 Nyanza Region Secondary School Term Two games that kicked off on Thursday at Homa Bay High School.

Yala recovered from a 4-1 slow start to edge out Ekenyero Technical 21-7 in their opening match as they launch their campaign with yet another win.

Speaking after the match, Yala tactician Leonard Okuku said patience is the virtue for them as they seek to get to the nationals again following last year’s break through where they went all the way to East Africa.

“It was a good game from the boys, though I felt like we dragged the time a lot because I believe we could have finished off Ekenyero in the opening five minutes. Take nothing from the boys as we move forward slowly,” said Okuku.

Last year’s regional silver medalists and Migori County champions St Joseph Rapogi Boys delivered the first shocker of the day after they stunned heavyweights and favorites Agoro Sare from Homa Bay 18-15 in a tight encounter.

On the other hand, East Africa champions Ng’iya Girls showed composure and determination in their opening match following their dominant 21-2 win over Manga Girls from Nyamira.

The Siaya giants are on course to try and replicate last year’s heroics where after finishing second at the nationals, they stunned many by winning a maiden East Africa title.

“Zero pressure on the girls. We just want to win our preliminary matches and see what folds at the quarters. We believe we have the quality to go all the way because we still have the same champions who guided us to East Africa heroics,” said Ng’iya coach Naftali Ambala. 

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Related Topics

KSSSA Term Two Games Nyanza Term Two Games Secondary School Games St Mary’s Yala
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