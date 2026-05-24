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Ethnic profiling ahead of 2027 race will take Kenya down the 2007 path

By Barrack Muluka | May. 24, 2026
President William Ruto.[File, Standard]

Life always invites us to show growth and development. We must especially demonstrate that we have taken lessons from the past. In 2007, Kenya made ethnicity the election question. Nineteen years later, the country seems to be positioning itself in the same manner.

The big guns in government are in the lead. They refuse to demonstrate growth. President William Ruto landed in Mombasa from overseas travels in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan a few days ago, to resume his campaign assignments on the Coast. The campaigns are themed around the question of tribes and tribalism.  

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President William Ruto Tribalism In Kenyan Politics Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta
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