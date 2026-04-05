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Ticking clock to 2027 elections fuels pressure on Ruto's presidency

By Barrack Muluka | Apr. 5, 2026

President William Ruto is a worried man. His frantic political sorties across the country speak to a troubled political soul, a king anxious about the possibility of imminent separation from power.

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