Odira, Omanyala vow to shine in first-ever Kip Keino classic under floodlights

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Athletes prepare to train at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Wednesday ahead of the Kip Keino Classic at Nyayo Stadium on Friday. [Kip Keino Classic Media]

On Friday, all roads lead to Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi where the mother of all battles and entertainment awaits in the seventh edition of the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

For the first time in history, the high-octane global athletics showdown will be held under floodlights and wave light technology will be used to pace the runners.

Most of the world beaters who have descended in the high-altitude Nairobi will utilise the occasion to gauge their levels as they prepare for forthcoming world events like the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships.

There is high hope that Kenyan athletics poster boy Ferdinand Omanyala will rise to the occasion to deliver gold in the ‘key’ race of the day- the men’s 100m- following his superb show at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix last weekend, where he ran a sub-10 to bag the inaugural championship.

Last year, many fans who had thronged Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi left the stadium disappointed after Omanyala came third behind surprise winner Kennedy Lachlan of Australia and South African young sensation Bayanda Wazala.

“This time, I’m telling the fans to bring the noise, I’ll bring the speed. Let’s meet at the arena to see what happens,” Omanyala said ahead of his Friday showdown in the adrenaline-crazed contest.

Like the men’s showpiece, women’s 100m will be an intense battlefield spiced with the entry of triple Olympic champion Gabby Thomas of USA, who has vowed to edge compatriot Maia McCoy from the throne.

Other dark horses in the race are American sprinters Cambrea Sturgis and Clinkscale Chante who, like Thomas, finished ahead of McCoy in Addis Ababa last weekend.

“Yes, the plan is to defend the race. I’m hoping to clock 11.02,” said McCoy who timed 11.21 to win the category in her debut at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi last season.

McCoy downplayed the rich line-up salivating for her title, saying: “I haven’t even studied them. I normally don’t look at the list when headed for the battle. I just go there and do my thing.”

Olympic champion Lilian 'Migori Express' Odira has pledged to bring the roof down in women’s 800m, the same way she did at Ulinzi Complex last year and at the 2025 World Championships, where she lowered a 42-year standing record in the discipline. Canada's Camryn Rogers celebrates after winning the women's hammer throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 15, 2025. [AFP]

In hammer throw, everyone is asking the big question, “Who will stop the marauding Canadian duo of Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers from ascending to the throne?”

The Olympic and double world champions are back and are unstoppable. They are literally breathing fire!

“We are here to make a very huge statement in Nairobi, and the goal is definitely that, to defend the title,” warned Rogers who is also on a mission to guard her Commonwealth title.

Rogers is expected to ward off stiff competition from Janee Kassanavoid of USA who won the event in 2023 and 2024 seasons before failing to go past the Canadian last year in Ulinzi.

Likewise, fingers are crossed that African hope Elgamel Mostafa of Egypt will manage to dislodge overwhelming Katzberg from the Kip Keino men’s hammer throne.

Flawless Norwegian Iuel Amalie has returned to show her graceful leaps on track as she seeks a three-peat on Kenyan soil.

For two consecutive years, no athlete has matched Amalie, who has ensured she is now beyond reproach in the women’s 400m hurdles even though Bianca Stubler of USA is insisting that the title will head to America this year.

Homeboy Julius Yego is plotting to reclaim his javelin crown but this will be a tall order following the presence of former Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany who is out to improve his silver finish last year. Also in the mix is Timothy Herman of Belgium who is out to reclaim his 2023 victory.

Another battle is looming in the men's 400m, where South African sensation Zakithi Nene will be out to defend the gold following his meteoric show in the category last year.

Nene’s threat is Olympic bronze medalist Muzala Samukonga, who has already told his Zambian fans to prepare for a party.

Apart from the races, fans will enjoy top-notch music entertainment headlined by Ian Oure, alias Iyanii of ‘Donjo Maber’ fame.

Families have been urged by organisers to use the occasion for picnics and bonding since the entry is absolutely free for all.