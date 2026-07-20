Indian police fire tear gas at exam protesters in capital

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Police personnel help an injured fellow policeman after a clash with the supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party. [Arun Sankar, AFP]

Indian police fired tear gas at protesters in New Delhi on Monday as they tried to march on parliament to demand the resignation of the education minister over irregularities in major examinations.

An AFP journalist saw police firing tear gas shells at the protesters, mostly young students, near Jantar Mantar in the Indian capital.

The protesters are seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregularities, including question paper leaks and technical glitches.

More to follow....