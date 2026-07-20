Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Indian police fire tear gas at exam protesters in capital

By AFP | Jul. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police personnel help an injured fellow policeman after a clash with the supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party. [Arun Sankar, AFP]

Indian police fired tear gas at protesters in New Delhi on Monday as they tried to march on parliament to demand the resignation of the education minister over irregularities in major examinations.

An AFP journalist saw police firing tear gas shells at the protesters, mostly young students, near Jantar Mantar in the Indian capital.

The protesters are seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregularities, including question paper leaks and technical glitches.

More to follow....

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Dharmendra Pradhan New Delhi Protests India Police
.

Latest Stories

Healthcare services paralysed as workers begin nationwide strike
Healthcare services paralysed as workers begin nationwide strike
National
By Gentrix Osano
2 hrs ago
Who killed them? Mystery of seven bodies discovered in Mwingi
Crime and Justice
By Philip Muasya
2 hrs ago
Rift Valley panic: Ruto's 'monumental threat' as registration, vote-securing begins
Politics
By Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rift Valley panic: Ruto's 'monumental threat' as registration, vote-securing begins
By Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
Rift Valley panic: Ruto's 'monumental threat' as registration, vote-securing begins
What Ol Kalou reveals about voter confidence in IEBC
By Jacob Ocharo and Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
What Ol Kalou reveals about voter confidence in IEBC
Domestic debt hits Sh862b on borrowing spree
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Domestic debt hits Sh862b on borrowing spree
How CCTV footage in Albert Ojwang murder was tampered with
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
How CCTV footage in Albert Ojwang murder was tampered with
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved