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Kenya confirms third Ebola case as contact tracing continues

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 16, 2026
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Kenya has confirmed a third case of Ebola involving a 65-year-old woman who is a close relative of the first two patients.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement, said the woman developed a fever, sore throat and malaise while in quarantine, prompting her isolation and testing.

Her samples tested positive for Ebola at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

According to the Health Director-General Patrick Amoth,  the patient has been transferred to an infectious disease unit, where she is receiving supportive care and being monitored.

“Having been in quarantine, she was diagnosed early and is currently receiving supportive care, improving her chances of recovery while limiting the risk of further spread of the disease,” the statement read.

The second patient, on the other hand, is in stable condition and responding well to supportive care.

The latest case brings the number of confirmed Ebola infections in Kenya to three.

According to the Ministry, of the 130 contacts identified so far, 127 had been traced and placed in quarantine, with efforts ongoing to trace the remaining three.

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