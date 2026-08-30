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THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms

By Lewis Nyaundi | Aug. 30, 2026
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President William Ruto inspects Kenya’s new police uniforms as questions emerge over the company contracted to supply them. [PCS]

Fresh links between a company at the centre of the Sh2.8 billion police uniform tender and a businessman associated with President William Ruto have deepened questions over who actually owns and controls the supplier.

A phone number listed in the corporate records of Nalitex Limited, the company linked to the supply of police uniforms, returned the name of businessman Charles Tela Alusala, adding another layer to questions about the company’s ownership and management.

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Related Topics

Nalitex Limited Controversial Police Uniform Tender Ruto-linked Companies Charles Tela Alusala
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