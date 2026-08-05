IEBC appoints new acting CEO as Sunkuli's term ends

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Ruth Kulundu, the newly appointed acting IEBC Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary. [Courtesy]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has appointed Ruth Kulundu as acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary for two months, replacing Moses Ledama Sunkuli, whose six-month acting tenure ended on Tuesday.

Kulundu assumes office on Wednesday, August 5, according to an internal memo dated Tuesday, August 4, signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

"The Commission has appointed Ruth Kulundu to the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer/Commission Secretary, effective August 5, 2026," said Ethekon.

Kulundu will serve for two months or until the Commission recruits and appoints a substantive Commission Secretary and CEO, whichever comes first.

Ethekon directed IEBC staff to support Kulundu during the transition to ensure the electoral body's operations continue without disruption.

"During this transition, the Commission requests all staff members to extend their full cooperation and support to Ms Kulundu to ensure our operations continue to run smoothly and efficiently," noted Ethekon.

The appointment comes as IEBC recruits a substantive CEO and Commission Secretary ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kulundu will oversee the commission's day-to-day administration during the transition, providing continuity at the secretariat as preparations for the election gather pace.

The commission is expected to undertake voter registration, prepare electoral technology, handle boundary-related processes and engage political parties and other stakeholders before the 2027 polls.

Ethekon also thanked Sunkuli for serving as acting CEO and Commission Secretary over the past six months.

"The Commission wishes to take this opportunity to thank Mr Moses Ledama Sunkuli for his services during the six months he acted as CEO/Commission Secretary, which expired today," said Ethekon.

Sunkuli took over the acting role after former IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan resigned in February.

Last week, the commission declared the position vacant and invited applications for a substantive CEO and Commission Secretary on a four-year contract, renewable once, subject to satisfactory performance.

Kulundu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi.