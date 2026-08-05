Kivutha warns a repeat of 2007 post election violence if politics remains divisive

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Former Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana during a morning interview at Spice FM on August 5,2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has warned that Kenya risks a repeat of the 2007 post-election crisis if leaders continue to prioritise the pursuit of power over the needs of citizens.

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM on Wednesday, Kibwana said the country's political culture has become overly focused on campaigns and power struggles at the expense of development and service delivery.

"It is unfortunate that in our country many leaders believe politics is all about development through political competition. The consequence is that they lose focus on why they were elected in the first place," he said.

According to Kibwana, nearly every national conversation has become politicised, with leaders concentrating on gaining or retaining power rather than addressing the challenges facing Kenyans.

"Most of these political players may not exactly tell you what their agenda is. The focus is how to get or maintain power," he said.

"We need to deal with the culture of leaders who are forever campaigning for power instead of asking what that power is meant to achieve."

Kibwana said the country needs to move away from divisive politics and instead focus on building institutions and delivering meaningful change.

He questioned the timing of discussions around Vision 2060, saying many of the promises under Vision 2030 and the Kenya Kwanza administration's 2022 Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda are yet to be fully realised.

"It does not make sense to start talking about Vision 2060 without first evaluating where we are with Vision 2030, what has been achieved, what has not, and the role of citizens in the next national vision," he said.

He noted that nation-building takes time and consistent leadership, adding that Kenya continues to grapple with poverty, disease, inequality in education, poor sanitation and challenges in the health sector decades after independence.

“Sometimes you can begin something you think is important but the way you begin it from the word go people just write off the initiative”

Kibwana also weighed in on efforts to unite the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying any coalition should be built around a clear agenda that addresses the needs of Kenyans rather than the ambitions of politicians.

"If the opposition comes together, the question should be: together for what agenda? It must be an agenda that addresses the issues affecting Kenyans," he said.

He blamed the lack of civic education and the continued promotion of tribal politics for preventing many Kenyans from holding leaders accountable.

According to Kibwana, regardless of who forms the next government, citizens will continue demanding better governance and service delivery.

He called for greater political maturity and urged leaders to create spaces for dialogue, saying politics should be about finding solutions rather than fuelling conflict.

"It is necessary to create spaces where people can sit together, not to fight, but to provide solutions to the real challenges facing the country. Leaders must also find a new formula for doing politics—one that respects each other and respects the citizens," he said.