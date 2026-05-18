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Live Blog: Kenya grinds to a halt amid matatu strike

By Mate Tongola | May. 18, 2026
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Situation at the Roysambu stage, Thika Road. [Cosmas Mwongela, Standard]

Thousands of commuters across the country were stranded Monday, May 18 after matatu operators made good on their threat to paralyse public transport services in protest against soaring fuel prices.

The strike, which disrupted movement in major towns and highways, saw most matatus keep off the roads as transport sector players intensified pressure on the government to lower fuel costs.

Apart from matatus, ride-hailing services, boda boda operators, trucks and other cargo transport companies also stayed off the roads as the industrial action gained momentum.

The Standard has compiled a live blog of the happenings across the country as the situation unfolds.

8:46 am: Protestors block the Nyahururu -Nairobi highway at Madaraka area in Nyandarua County following an increase in fuel prices. 

8:42 am: Transport activities in the Machakos town center at a complete standstill, with some residents stranded at the Machakos bus station.

8:39 am: Heavy police presence at Kayole Junction along Kangundo Road.

8:34 am: Several shops in Nairobi's City Walk Way remain closed.

8:26 am: Minimal activities along Moi Avenue, Nairobi

8:22 am: Youths block roads at various points in Rongai town, bringing traffic to a standstill 

8:18 am: Bonfire and road blocks reported at Roysambu, Thika Road.

8:17 am: The Nanyuki main stage remains deserted as all the sacco withdrew their vehicles. 

8:07 am: No matatus reported in Kakamega town.

7:58 am: A protest erupted in Kitengela town, with the main road barricaded.

7:54 am: No matatu spotted at the bust Kibarani stage in Mombasa County.

7:48 am: Various motorists turned away at the Kangemi flyover stage.

7:34 am: Limuru bus terminus that boasts over 1000 matatus is deserted. No PSVs on site.

7:34 am: Uhuru Highway, Nairobi clear with few Public Service Vehicles on the road.

7:32 am: No matatus operating along the Kenol–Thika Highway.

7:27 am: Commuters stranded at the General Motors terminus.

7:13 am: Minimal movement of vehicles at the ever busy Saba Saba intersection in Mombasa.

6:40 am: The busy Murang'a PSV stage is disserted except for few boda boda riders.

This is a live blog and is being updated throughtout the day. 

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