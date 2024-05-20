The Standard

Photos: President Ruto arrives in Atlanta, US

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto arrive Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, May 20. 

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto have arrived in Atlanta, United States, for a four-day State visit.

Today [Monday, May 20], the president is expected at the Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta Georgia.

There, president Ruto will deliver a speech on Governance and democratic values, anti-corruption, democracies working together, State House reports.

Afterwards, the president will visit the Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay homage to the civil rights struggle and emphasize on how religion can be a force for good.

This is according to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed who detailed the president's itinerary on Sunday, May 19.

His third stop in Atlanta will focus on Kenya’s health partnership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters.

Onlookers as President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto arrive Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, May 20. [State House]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has since issued a statement welcoming Ruto.

"I welcome President Ruto’s engagements with civic leaders on issues of democratic governance while in Atlanta, as well as his focus on our people-to-people ties, public health partnerships, educational exchanges, investments in shared prosperity, and his engagements with Atlanta’s African Diaspora," said Blinken.

"President Ruto’s visit to Atlanta embodies our joint vision for a 21st century partnership that builds and strengthens relationships beyond capitals.  I look forward to welcoming President Ruto to Washington. D.C. later this week," he added.

.

.

.

