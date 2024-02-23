The Standard

We were planning a colourful wedding this April- Kiptum's wife

By Sharon Wanga | 2m ago

Spouse to the late the Kelvin Kiptum,Asaneth Rotich,father Samson Cheruiyot her mother Mary Kangogo during the burial.[Christopher Kipsang, standard].

Asenath Rotich, Kelvin Kiptums’ wife, broke down while eulogising her husband in the burial ceremony.

When the master of ceremony called on her and the children to say their last words at the final sendoff on February 23, all congregants turned to the direction where Asenath would be coming from.

Dressed in a black dress and a pink jacket, she walked slowly in the company of her comforter straight to the podium.

Looking weak and engulfed in a somber mood, the woman encouraged her to speak, supporting her from time to time.

Emotionally, Asenath then started reading her touching note to her beloved husband, admitting that it was not easy for her to stay with her kids without setting her eyes on him again.

 “It's unbelievable that today I have learned to stay with our beloved kids without you coming home again, I mourn you, my love. I have cried until no more. I will miss you and the love of my life forever, but I promise to gather my strength for the sake of our children, I hope in the spirit world that you will inspire me to stand as a pillar for our children,” she said.

 She then broke down in the middle of her eulogy in which she mentioned a planned wedding that they had set for April.

“We have been planning for our big day to tie our knots in a colorful wedding ceremony in April 2024 but God’s plans are greater,” she said as tears rolled down her cheeks as she grabbed her blue handkerchief to wipe them off.

It was a moment of silence as she gathered herself back with words of encouragement from the master of ceremony and the companion woman.

She then proceeded with her speech vowing to love her husband even in death.

The woman then read the speech on behalf of Keptums’ children (Caleb and Precious) where they expressed their love for their late father.

The burial ceremony for the late world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum is underway at Chepkorio showground near in his parents’ home in Chepsamo Village, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The funeral service for the 24-year-old world-beater is set to be conducted in his parent’s home and his remains will be interred at his new home in Cherunya, Lotonyok area in Ainabkoi constituency.

.

.

.

