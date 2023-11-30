MPs asked to probe Uhuru era bosses over power contracts

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during a past event. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

A petition has been filed in the National Assembly seeking to have four former top State officials investigated over money paid to Lake Turkana Wind Power Mill (LTWP).

Peter Agoro wants a former Civil Service leader, former Attorney General, former Central Bank of Kenya Chairman and former Kenya Power Company boss held to account.

The petitioner states that the EADB Act was enacted when the officials were in office.

An Auditor General report raised questions on the contract that saw LTWP paid without supplying electricity.

The petitioner speaks of attempts by the previous Parliament to get to the bottom of the matter.

It claims the EADB accessed resources from the Consolidated Fund without the approval of Parliament and without provision for auditing.

The petition states that it should also be a matter of public interest to establish how such loopholes may have benefited some individuals over the years.

Agoro argues that Parliament continues to be suspiciously slow, claiming that the interference can only be attributed to vested interests and State capture.

“This petition seeks to open the lid on these matters for the sake of Kenyans so that the full extent of the rot is exposed and that Parliament can help in the alleviation of the syndicates that may continue to rob the taxpayers and consumers,” he says.

The petition is also seeking a public parliamentary commission to allow the opportunity for further submissions of evidence.

Agoro states that Kenyans have heavily invested in the EADB, saying it book value stood at Sh7.8 billion by last year.

He says the bank has not paid dividend or any form of returns to the sovereign funds invested on behalf of the people of Kenya for the last 10 years as per the published financial statements.

Agoro says in the last 10 years, the bank has paid over Sh150 million in legal fees to some law firms.

The petition states that Germany rejected the refund for excess payment of fake power charges paid in 2018, citing a lack of sufficient details of the ultimate beneficiary of the millions of shillings paid to the CBK account.

It is also demanding supporting documents for the payments amid increased oversight by German financial regulator Baffin for money laundering breaches, which has seen lenders in the European country slapped with multibillion-shilling fines.