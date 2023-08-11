The Standard

Raila-Ruto talks a waste of time, Nyanza politicians say

By James Omoro | 1h ago

The Lake Victoria Water Works Development Agency Chairman Odoyo Owidi and KEMSA director Hesborn Omollo at Omolo Mado Primary School during launch of a borehole construction. [James Omoro, Standard]

A section of politician s from Nyanza region have termed the ongoing Rail-Ruto talks a waste of time.

Led by the Lake Victoria Water Works Development Agency Chairman Odoyo Owidi, KEMSA director Hesborn Omollo, former Awendo MP Jared Kopiyo and his former Nyakach counterpart Ochieng Daima, the politicians said the current talks led by Azimio’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Kenya Kwanza’s Kimani Ichung’wah are likely not going to bear any fruits.

The group accused the Azimio leaders of intending to acquire power from the government through the backdoor.

 Speaking during the launch of the Omolo Mado Primary Borehole Water Project being undertaken by Lake Victoria Water Works Development Agency in Kasipul Constituency, Owidi said matters concerning last General election were addressed and concluded by the Supreme Court.

 He said the country must move forward rather than being dragged in talks pertaining to the last General election results.

 "The bipartisan talks in the Bomas of Kenya is a waste of time.  Some people want to use the talks as a strategy to get to power through the backdoor but that is impossible," Owidi said.

 While asking Azimio la Umoja supporters to accept that Ruto is the president, Omollo said many of the supporters believe the fallacy that their leader Raila Odinga can take over power from President.

 "We have only one government in Kenya headed by President Ruto. Nobody should think of any other person," Omollo said.

 He told residents of Nyanza to work with the government to enable them acquire development.

 "We cannot  develop as a community without working with the government. I urge our people to work with the government," Omollo said.

 Kopiyo said issues being discussed in Bomas of Kenya can be solved in parliament.

 "They are wasting time. Let them know that there won't be a change of guard in this country as they think," Kopiyo said.

In his remarks, Daima urged the Azimio leaders to stop creating enmity between the Luo community and the government.

"They should stop using the youth to cause mayhem to portray that the community is against the government, instead we should embrace the government of the day," Daima said.

Related Topics

Raila-Ruto Talks Bipartisan Talks Raila-Ruto Hardliners Raila-Ruto Power Sharing
.

Latest Stories

Fabolous blames blurry photos on Kenya's WiFi
Fabolous blames blurry photos on Kenya's WiFi
News
By Vincent Kejitan
19 mins ago
NGO targets one million learners with drive to distribute pads, inner wears
Nairobi
By Collins Kweyu
1 hr ago
Ex-spy Kanyotu's son sues DPP, DCI in Sh10 billion land transfer dispute
National
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cost of living crisis escalates as shilling tumbles to record low
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Cost of living crisis escalates as shilling tumbles to record low
DCI quiz eight relatives over granny's mystery death
By Kamore Maina 1 hr ago
Premium DCI quiz eight relatives over granny's mystery death
Bill seeks to lock ex-governors out of seats other than the presidency
By Edwin Nyarangi and Jacob Ng’etich 1 hr ago
Premium Bill seeks to lock ex-governors out of seats other than the presidency
Western holds Ruto to promise of reviving projects, dishing out jobs
By Nathan Ochunge 2 hrs ago
Premium Western holds Ruto to promise of reviving projects, dishing out jobs
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved