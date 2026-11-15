Rein in and calm your supporters, Ruto tells politicians

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Supporters of Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo clashed at an event attended by President William Ruto. [George Sayagie, Standard]

President William Ruto has urged political leaders to rein in and calm their supporters to avoid unnecessary confrontations.

While weighing in on violence that erupted on Saturday during the 4th edition of the Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival in Narok that left 10 people nursing injuries, Ruto said such scenes are not good for the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Mambo ya amani ni muhimu. Nawasihi tuwachane na mambo ya fujo, ukabila, chuki na vita. Let us compete on ideas, policies and agenda but not goonism and violence,” Ruto said.

He spoke during a church service at St Mary’s Girls School in Narok, where he made an appeal to the youth to shun leaders who are inciting them to violence.

“Mathew 5:9 says blessed are the peacemakers because they will be called children of God. I want to remind the young people that you have a greater stake in this country. Behave and choose wisely to be part of the solution,” he said.

The chaos that erupted as Ruto witnessed pitting supporters of Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo is an indicator of simmering tensions not only in the Maa but also in national politics as the 2027 general election beckons.

The Maa Nation has not had a Spokesman since the demise of former Cabinet Minister, the late William Ole Ntimama, 10 years ago, with several leaders from the community scrambling to fill the gap, with Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku forming a political party that he says will cater for community interests.

The revenues being collected at the Maasai Game Reserve and the Amboseli National Park are also at the centre of jostling between the supporters of President William Ruto and the Opposition, with a majority of Narok and Kajiado residents feeling they are not benefiting from the two parks.

Supporters of Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo clashed at an event attended by President William Ruto. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Ruto was forced to intervene to cool tempers, reminding Narok residents that Ntutu and Tongoyo are his supporters and that they have no reason to panic since he is going to ensure that they are all catered for, just like he did prior to the 2022 general election when they all showed interest in Governorship.

Ruto said prior to the last general election, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo were all interested in being the Governor of Narok, but he ensured they were all catered for.

“Yesterday we had some confrontation at the event, and that was not a good picture. I want to humbly ask you leaders, let us not divide the country,” said Ruto.

He said the governor and the MP are all members of UDA; they are competing for the same seat.

“Please calm down your supporters so that we head to a peaceful election. There can only be one seat and one winner at a time, so let us conduct our politics with moderation,” he said.