'My dress, my choice': Ruto tells critics to leave his suits alone

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Online reports claimed Ruto donned a burgundy tuxedo suit during his daughter's wedding priced at about Sh195,000. [PCS]

President William Ruto has hit at the opposition politicians for allegedly criticising his dressing style.

Ruto on Sunday said he pays attention to how he dresses and what he says, and thus those criticising his suits should “keep off”.

He spoke in Narok County where he attended a church service at St Mary’s Girls School.

“I want to ask my brothers, those we are competing with, to have some respect… Punguzeni kiburi na madharau… sasa niwaulize koti yangu kwa harusi inawahusu nini,” Ruto said.

He added, “Wearing T-shirts will not win you votes…. For me, I pay attention to what I say, ideas I prosecute and how I dress… If you are casual about your dressing, and what you say, that is your problem.”

Ruto’s remarks come after his dress code during his daughter Charlene’s wedding.

Online reports claimed Ruto donned a burgundy tuxedo suit during his daughter's wedding priced at about Sh195,000.

But Ruto said his critics had exaggerated the prices.

“Those who change the world start by spreading their bed when they wake up… you are opposing everything and even exaggerating prices about what I wear,” he said.

Ruto further hit at his political enemies for misleading Kenyans about a World Bank report that exposed graft in his administration.

Ruto said although his government is in agreement with the 52-page report, it is unfair for the opposition figures to only focus on one aspect.

“Spare us the lecture and look at the entire report. It is my government that, in the push for transparency, demanded that report… It highlights so many areas on economic development while giving a good account of how we are moving the country forward,” he said.

Ruto further said the corruption being talked about touches on the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, which happened in a different regime.

“I want to ask those on the other side to exercise moderation and be mindful of what they say. That money could be the one sponsoring their activities, Ruto said.