Ruto condemns chaos at Maa festival, urges leaders to embrace issue-based politics

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President William Ruto joins Maasai dancers during the fourth Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival at Sekenani Gate in Narok County on November 14, 2026. [George Sayagie, Standard]

President William Ruto has condemned the chaos that erupted during the fourth Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival at Sekenani Gate in Narok County, calling on political leaders to stop mobilising supporters against one another and instead compete through ideas and development agendas.

The President warned politicians seeking elective positions against turning political competition into violence, urging them to exercise restraint and allow voters to determine their leaders peacefully ahead of the next General Election.

Speaking during a church service in Narok on Sunday, Ruto expressed disappointment over Saturday's clashes, which disrupted the cultural celebrations and left the festival venue in disarray after supporters of rival political camps confronted one another.

“Jana tulipata matatizo kidogo katika sherehe ya Maa, kulikuwa na mvutano na tukawa na rabsha na haikuwa picha nzuri. Nawauliza ndugu zetu kwa unyenyekevu, tusipiganishe au kufanya wananchi kupigana kwa mambo ya siasa,” he said.

The President was referring to tensions involving supporters of Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, who are both seeking the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket to contest the Narok gubernatorial seat.

Supporters of the two politicians reportedly engaged in confrontations during the festival, with supporters of Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku also believed to have been involved in the chaos.

Ruto appealed to Ntutu and Tongoyo, both members of his UDA party, to calm their supporters and maintain unity, noting that their political ambitions should not become a source of division among residents.

“Patrick na Gabriel ni watu wa UDA, ni mandugu zetu. Hakuna tofauti kubwa lakini ni kutafuta nafasi ya uongozi. Nawaomba to come down and cool our supporters so that we can have a peaceful election,” he said.

The President reminded the two leaders that the gubernatorial position was only one and that no amount of political confrontation would change that reality.

“The gubernatorial seat is only one, no matter what we do, it can only be one. If we had the authority to divide it into two, we would give a piece to Ntutu and Tongoyo,” Ruto said.

He urged the aspirants to allow the electorate to make the final decision rather than using their supporters to intimidate political opponents.

“Hata tukisumbuana namna gani, kiti cha governor ni moja na tuachie wananchi kuamua,” he added.

Ruto extended his appeal to all politicians seeking elective positions, including Members of County Assembly, Members of Parliament, women representatives, senators and the presidency, urging them to embrace peaceful competition.

He insisted that political campaigns should revolve around development priorities, policy proposals and the ability of candidates to address challenges facing ordinary citizens.

“Let's compete but not through fighting. Let's compete on agenda, ideas, not by misusing our youth and creating animosity among the people. To our youth, you must choose wisely, you must behave responsibly,” he said.

The President's remarks come amid growing political activity within UDA as aspirants begin positioning themselves for various elective seats ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival brought together members of the Maasai, Samburu, Ilchamus and Rendille communities from across the country to celebrate their shared heritage and cultural identity.

The event showcased the communities' rich traditions through music, traditional dances, beadwork, cuisine and other cultural exhibitions, providing a platform for cultural preservation and tourism promotion.

Ruto's condemnation of the clashes underscored the need to protect cultural and public gatherings from political confrontations, urging leaders to ensure that competition for elective positions does not undermine peace and cohesion among communities.