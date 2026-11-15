Nyandarua gubernatorial race takes shape as Kimemia joins DCP, declares comeback

Former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a recent meeting at Wamonyoro farm in Nyeri County. [Courtesy, DCP]

Nyandarua’s political landscape has shifted following former Governor Francis Kimemia’s decision to join the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

His decision has introduced a new dimension to the county’s emerging 2027 gubernatorial contest.