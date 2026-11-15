Raila Odinga's mourning that never was: Who hijacked his anniversary?

Thirty-two years separate the burial of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga from the first anniversary of his son’s death. And those who stood with the son, Raila Amolo Odinga, see the same method at work in both.
A statesman does not become private property upon his death. But in Kenya, the grave has always been a contested ground.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902