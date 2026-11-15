Raila Odinga's mourning that never was: Who hijacked his anniversary?

A statesman does not become private property upon his death. But in Kenya, the grave has always been a contested ground. [PCS]

Thirty-two years separate the burial of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga from the first anniversary of his son’s death. And those who stood with the son, Raila Amolo Odinga, see the same method at work in both.

A statesman does not become private property upon his death. But in Kenya, the grave has always been a contested ground.