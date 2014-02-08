';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

NHIF to cover bills incurred by Covid-19 patients in designated hospitals

By Mercy Asamba | July 28th 2020 at 11:00:07 GMT +0300

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) will now cover Covid-19 related admissions at designated public health facilities.

NHIF CEO Peter Kamunyo made the announcement on Tuesday saying the move was in tandem with the Government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

“The health and wellness of our members, is of utmost importance to us, and in support to the Government's efforts in mitigating and containing the spread of Covid-19, we shall support all Covid -19 positive members and their declared beneficiaries who get admitted to the Ministry of Health designated facilities,” NHIF CEO Peter Kamunyo said in a statement.

SEE ALSO: African trade deal could lift millions out of poverty, World Bank says

The facilities include; Kenyatta National Teaching Referral Hospital, Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, Mbagathi County Hospital, County designated facilities and any other facility as may be designated by the Ministry of Health.

NHIF stated that it will not be liable for bills incurred in non-MoH designated health facilities.

Normally, epidemics and pandemics are generally not covered by insurance policies, so is the NHIF.

“This is also in line with the contracts that National Hospital Insurance Fund has signed with your facility under Clause 8 General exclusions, subsection 8.2.14 on epidemics and pandemics; and clause 2.21 on benefits coordination, sub-section 2.21.3, which guides on government coordinated programs,” NHIF CEO Kamunyo says.

Coronavirus pandemic

SEE ALSO: Current measures to tame virus will benefit economy in the long run

After two and a half months since the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan December last year, the World Health Organization declared novel coronavirus a pandemic.

This is the highest level classification to describe a disease outbreak under the International Health Regulations.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Covid-19 had gained a foothold on every continent.

The World Health Organization defines a pandemic as “an outbreak of a new pathogen that spreads easily from person to person across the globe.”

A disease is more likely to be declared a pandemic if the virus is brand new, able to infect people easily and spreads from one person to another in an efficient and sustained way. To meet the classification, a disease must be contagious.

SEE ALSO: Push to tame fuel prices fails to ignite hope for cosumers

According to the USA’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been at least four pandemics of influenza in the 19th century and three occurred in the 20th century. Others include HIV/AIDS and Zika Virus.

Covid-19 cases

Kenya has so far recorded 17975 cases of Covid-19 with 280 deaths.

Following a recent surge in numbers, after relaxing some of the Covid-19 regulations, President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday extended a nationwide night-time curfew for a further one month.

He also announced a ban on the sale of alcohol in all restaurants while bars will remain closed indefinitely.

Uhuru made the announcement after meeting regional governors on Monday to assess the country’s Covid-19 response.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
NHIF National Hospital Insurance Fund Covid-19 Peter Kamunyo
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Diabetics can fight Covid-19 with well controlled blood sugar- experts
Diabetics can fight Covid-19 with well controlled blood sugar- experts

LATEST STORIES

Tolgos, Mandago urge senators to back revenue-sharing formula
Tolgos, Mandago urge senators to back revenue-sharing formula

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Not in bars or at home: Where do you sip your beer?

Not in bars or at home: Where do you sip your beer?
No more encore! Empty pockets as mics go silent for entertainers

No more encore! Empty pockets as mics go silent for entertainers
The canoes of death on Sagana River

The canoes of death on Sagana River
Teachers' tough call in new rules for schools reopening

Teachers' tough call in new rules for schools reopening

Read More

Coronavirus limits MPs, disrupts House operations

Health & Science

Coronavirus limits MPs, disrupts House operations

Coronavirus limits MPs, disrupts House operations
Sputum best for testing disease, new study shows

Health & Science

Sputum best for testing disease, new study shows

Sputum best for testing disease, new study shows
WHO says Covid-19 by far its worst global health emergency

Health & Science

WHO says Covid-19 by far its worst global health emergency

WHO says Covid-19 by far its worst global health emergency
The man curing KNH of its bad flu amid the ravaging global pandemic

Health & Science

The man curing KNH of its bad flu amid the ravaging global pandemic

The man curing KNH of its bad flu amid the ravaging global pandemic

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.