Kenya’s total number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 12,750 after 688 more people test positive for the virus. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe () spoke during the daily Covid-19 briefing held in Embu County as ministry officials assessed the level of preparedness of the counties. The cases were found following the testing of 4,522 samples, which raised the total number of samples Kenya has tested so far to 238,163.

On a positive note, 457 patients have been discharged from hospitals, with 401 from home-based care while 56 are from various hospitals in the country bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,440. Of the new cases, the youngest case is a seven-month-old child while the oldest is 95. Of the new cases, 425 are males while 263 are females. Nairobi again is still leading with 7,298, Mombasa with 1,812, Kiambu at 725. Tana River is the latest county to record a case bringing the total number of counties affected to 44.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Kenya rose to 225 after three more fatalities were confirmed.Embu Governor Martin Wambora said the county has bolstered its efforts to combat the pandemic by acquiring beds and training more health workers. We have focused on preventive measures by sensitising members of the public and trained more medics to help combat the virus The county has established 360 isolation beds and 18 ICU beds in readiness for Covid-19 which is over and above the required 300 number.

Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga urged the government to conduct mass testing as a way of dealing with the virus. He cautioned those who think the disease is a joke to rethink their attitude, saying the virus is a serious killer. Kagwe praised the county for putting up additional beds and ICU beds. Kagwe said the disease was already in all parts of the country hence the need to prepare to combat the virus. The CS said apart from to assess the preparedness, the ministry is also touring counties to encourage our health workers who work every day to save our people’s lives. Embu has recorded only two cases since March 13, but Kagwe said their visit was to plead with Embu people to stay that way. He said the ministry will ensure key actions are undertaken and implement in public health to improve the country’s preparedness to flatten the curve. You save me and I save you, this is what we called personal responsibility. He told Kenyans to save each other we will be able to reduce the spread of the virus “Kenyans must keep the social distance all the time and wear masks to save each other,” he said. Illicit brews He warned those making and distributing illicit brew in total disregard of the containment measures that the government will deal with them. “We are aware there are people walking around distributing alcohol in the towns in total disregard of Covid-19 rules, we will arrest them,” he said. He also warned those chewing miraa to observe the social distance. Kenya's first case of the coronavirus was confirmed on March 13.