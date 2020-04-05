181 people test positive for Coronavirus as tally now hits 8,067

Some 181 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya today after 2,131 samples were tested. The national tally now stands at 8,067, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe () said in a statement. In the new confirmed cases, 179 are Kenyans. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 79 years.

The highest positive cases were reported in Nairobi (134), followed by Kiambu (19), Mombasa (nine), Kajiado (six), Machakos (six), Lamu (three), Murang'a (two), Uasin Gishu (one) and Kirinyaga (one). Some 127 patients were discharged, pushing the number of recoveries to 2,414. However, the death tally now stands at 164 after four more people died. This came as President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the lockdown on Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera. On April 6, he ordered the first of such containment measures by restricting movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties and imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew for all but essential service providers.

The efficacy of the restrictions has, however, been dulled by the steep rise in the number of Covid-19 infections in recent weeks. In the week ending yesterday, July 5, the country had been recording an average of 216 new cases daily. Today the President announced that movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties will be lifted on Tuesday at 4am in a move expected to avert plunging the struggling economy deeper into turmoil. The nationwide curfew will, however, be extended for a further 30 days. "By reopening (the three counties), we must be cognisant of the fact that we are much more at risk when the restrictions were in place. We must exercise cautious optimism," President Uhuru told the nation in a televised address from Harambee House, Nairobi.

