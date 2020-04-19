Eight more test positive for coronavirus

Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the national tally to 270.

Speaking at Afya House on Sunday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangagi (pictured) said the seven Kenyans and one foreigner had no history of travel.

Since the first case was confirmed in Kenya on March 13, fourteen people have died.

Mwangangi said while Kenyans may be despairing over the increased numbers, the measures taken are bound to curb the virus spread. She lauded those adhering to government directives and supporting the initiatives put in place against the virus. The Health ministry's analysis shows 56 per cent of all confirmed cases were imported. In the last few days, only a few cases have emanated from the original quarantine centres. "It is now the local transmissions that worry us the most, and because we do not know, and cannot know, everyone who is infected." Mwangangi reiterated that the function of public health and national security is everyone’s responsibility. Going forward, the government will activate community policing that will include use of public health workers, addition of public health officers, and more teams at the road blocks. Nyumba Kumi groups will also be required to aid the war against coronavirus. On the use of technology, the CAS added that those still taking part in groupings past curfew hours will be tracked using surveillance and punished accordingly. Testing capacity In expanding the country's capacity to combat coronavirus, the Moi Teaching & Referral Hospital in Eldoret and Kenyatta National Hospital are now testing for COVID-19 disease. The MTRH tests cover 22 counties whose samples had to be transported to far away testing centres. Counties are required to take stock of their existing capacity, including the number of health workers and the available facilities. Mwangangi further emphasised on the need to follow government's directive such as social distancing, wearing face masks and observing curfew and movement cessation rules.

