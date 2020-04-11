Kenya's Covid-19 tally rises to 191 as two more test positive

Kenya has recorded two more cases of the Coronavirus, bringing its total number to 191, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi has announced. Speaking during the ministry’s daily update at Afya House on Friday, Mwangangi (pictured) said of the two new cases, one is a Kenyan and the other a foreign national. She said the two were picked by the ministry’s surveillance team with one case being from Mombasa while the other from Nairobi.

“In the last 24 hours, we have tested 491 individuals and out of the number, two have tested positive for Covid-19,” she said. Mwangangi said none of the two had a recent travel history. The two are aged two and 32.

The CAS also said that 2,054 has been monitored out of which 1,546 have been discharged and 508 are being monitored. She also announced that two individuals have recovered from the Coronavirus disease after testing negative following numerous tests bringing the number of those who have fully recovered to 24.

