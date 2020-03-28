Covid-19: List of Counties with ICU beds
SEE ALSO :Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 174Nairobi County has the highest number of ICU beds at 247. Hospitals within Nairobi county with the highest bed number include: Nairobi West hospital- 17, Kenyatta University Hospital-44, Nairobi Hospital- 16 and Aga Khan Hospital- 11 ICU beds respectively. Moi Teaching Referral Hospital has 20 beds while the Coast General Teaching Referral hospital in Mombasa County has 12 beds.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.However, there are counties with no single critical care beds. These include; Kitui, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit and Migori counties. Below is the list of hospital beds per county.
|
SEE ALSO :New China virus cases drop for third day as toll passes 1,600COUNTY
|NUMBER OF BEDS
|Kwale
|6
|Mombasa
|
SEE ALSO :China leader Xi Jinping knew about coronavirus scale much earlier than believed36
|Garissa
|6
|Meru-
|6
|
SEE ALSO :Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise shipEmbu-
|5
|Machakos-
|5
|Makueni-
|4
|Nyeri-
|14
|Kirinyaga-
|4
|Murang’a-
|4
|Kiambu-
|19
|Uasin Gishu-
|55
|Nakuru-
|19
|Narok-
|6
|Kericho-
|5
|Kakamega-
|9
|Bungoma-
|23
|Kisumu-
|21
|Kisii-
|9
Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.