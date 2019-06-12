High Court declares abortion illegal but permissible on conditions
SEE ALSO :What those opposed to lower consent age for sex aren’t telling usHe further said: “In the question of who is a trained medical professional as per the abortion provision, we rely on the Health Act which describes a trained medical professional as a midwife, clinical officer, nurse and any other trained medical worker.” The case preceded a petition by Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Kenya) and three other parties where they challenged a directive by the Ministry of Health in 2012, where it withdrew the national guidelines for the procedure. The court ruled in favour of the petitioners faulting the directives that were given by the Government. “It is clear that 2012 guidelines and the national training curriculum were as a result of public concern. Its withdrawal should follow due process as it was arbitrarily withdrawn,” read Justice Mumbi Ngugu, during the ruling. More to follow
SEE ALSO :Guns charges against businessman Wanjigi quashed
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman