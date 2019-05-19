Poor referrals blamed for cancer deaths

Cancer experts have blamed the country’s unreliable referral system labelling it as the major cause for the more than 32,000 deaths annually. The oncologists have dismissed the narrative that most cancer cases are presented in hospitals at an already advanced stage, which leaves patients with minimal or no chance of survival. The blame has been shifted to practitioners working in lower-tier facilities and the front line health practitioners who would rather continue treating a patient despite them showing no sign of recovery.

Dr Fredrick Chite (pictured), a medical oncologist, said even when patients are referred, it is not done properly, but as a way to ‘chase’ them out of the facilities. “Patients do not present to hospitals late. Most patients on average have seen eight other health practitioners. It is these (practitioners) who do not refer them on time,” he said. Chite said in most cases, the practitioners would just tell off the patients that the facility is not equipped in terms of human resource and infrastructure to handle such cases. This leaves the patient to figure out by themselves where else they can be treated. “You will find a patient in West Pokot being told ‘go to Kenyatta National Hospital’ but no phone call is made to the particular doctor they are supposed to see. If it is a diagnostic test, no one advises the patient on which hospital has the needed equipment for the test,” he said. Chite said such system has left the sector so open that some paraprofessionals would set up facilities to perform certain tests or treat certain cancers.

“There are so many people out there pretending to be oncologists just to reap on the increased cases of the disease. Equally, we have so many people who die from cancer without even knowing they had the disease,” said the medical oncologist who works with Ampath, an academic body on matters health. According to the 2018 Globscan report, Kenya records up to 47,000 new cases of cancer annually with 32, 987 deaths in the same period. Breast, cancer of the cervix and oesophagus are the leading cases. Others are prostate and colorectal cancer.

