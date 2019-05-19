Zahra Moi declines nomination to sit on Nairobi Hospital board

Zahra Moi has declined a nomination to be a director at the Board of Management of Kenya Hospital Association, the owners of the Nairobi Hospital. Zahra cited her busy schedule, saying she cannot be actively involved in the board. She also noted that she did not participate in any of the meetings leading to her nomination, nor did she offer herself for election. “It is with regret, however, that I must decline your invitation. Due to time constraints, my schedule simply will not allow me to participate meaningfully on your board at this time,” she said in a letter of regret to the Company Secretary. Zahra said she had not been at the Nairobi Hospital in recent times, contrary to media reports on the recent change of guard at the facility. She wished the board of management the best in the discharge of their duties.

