Sonko attacks Peter Kenneth and Maina Kamanda over corruption allegations
Loosely translated to: ("When you come here to lecture us on corruption you are not helping us. Peter Kenneth who is here siphoned Kenya-Re, Kamanda has grabbed public land and constructed houses on a road reserve. Is that not corruption? Are you afraid to say the truth? Therefore don't come here to lecture us on corruption when you are topping the list of corrupt people. We must stand firm on the war against corruption)", he ranted. Run-ins Sonko won the Jubilee nominations for Nairobi governorship trouncing Peter Kenneth who was his closest rival during the 2017 General Elections. The two leaders have had run-ins in the past as both of them are of different political opinions. During the event, Sonko also announced that the Nairobi County Government had waivered rent arrears owed to the County government by tenants in County houses.
