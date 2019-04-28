Sonko attacks Peter Kenneth and Maina Kamanda over corruption allegations

Governor Mike Sonko.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has come out to accuse Peter Kenneth and nominated MP Maina Kamanda of being corrupt.Speaking during the COTU prayer day at St. Stephens ACK Nairobi, Sonko tore through the two leaders accusing them of being the “forefathers” of corruption in the country. The Governor went on to explain how Peter Kenneth is responsible for the collapse of Kenya-Re and how Maina Kamanda grabbed public land and put up residential apartments. “Ukikuja hapa kutuambia kuhusu ufisadi na wewe ni mfisadi hautusaidii, Huyu Peter Kenneth alimaliza Kenya-Re, Huyu Kamanda amegrab manyumba pale amejenga kwa barabara na road reserve. Hiyo ni corruption, mnaogopa kusema kwa nini? Kwa hivyo usikuje kutuambia juu ya corruption na wewe ulikuwa mwizi nambari moja. Corruption is corruption. Hakuna ya juzi au ya jana. Lazima tusimame imara na vita dhidi ya ufisadi.

Peter Kenneth and Nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

Loosely translated to: ("When you come here to lecture us on corruption you are not helping us. Peter Kenneth who is here siphoned Kenya-Re, Kamanda has grabbed public land and constructed houses on a road reserve. Is that not corruption? Are you afraid to say the truth? Therefore don’t come here to lecture us on corruption when you are topping the list of corrupt people. We must stand firm on the war against corruption)”, he ranted.Sonko won the Jubilee nominations for Nairobi governorship trouncing Peter Kenneth who was his closest rival during the 2017 General Elections. The two leaders have had run-ins in the past as both of them are of different political opinions. During the event, Sonko also announced that the Nairobi County Government had waivered rent arrears owed to the County government by tenants in County houses.

