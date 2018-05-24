State extends ban on logging Next Story
Women: Dissolve Parliament if two-third gender rule is unachievable

By Kevine Omollo | Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 10:07, Updated May 24th 2018 at 10:17 GMT +3
Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu

Women in Kisumu now want the National Assembly dissolved should it fail to implement the two-third gender rule.

Led by Woman Representative Rosa Buyu, the women yesterday said it was difficult to roll out the rule in other sectors when the National Assembly cannot embrace it.

ALSO READ: Four legislators dismiss report on '49 silent MPs ‘

More than 50 women presented a memorandum to Justice and Legal Affairs Committee at Tom Mboya Labour College.

 

 

