Police recover suspected cocaine, bhang worth Sh2 million

Suspects Salim Mafuko and Ali Musa when they were arrested by ANU detectives in Ukunda, Kwale County.

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday evening arrested two people and recovered suspected cocaine and bhang worth Sh1 million respectively in Ukunda, Kwale County.

“An intelligence-led operation by DCI ANU Coast officers proceeded to Ukunda Township and recovered a whitish powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, approximately 250 grams valued at Sh1,000,000, a half-full sack containing rolls of suspected cannabis, approximately 35Kgs valued at Sh1,050,000,” said an ANU report.

Those arrested are Salim Mafuko and Ali Musa from the house where the narcotics were found and detectives also recovered several assorted mobile phones which are believed to be stolen property.

Samples were taken from the exhibit for testing and forensic analysis in the government chemist and police said that they are pursuing more suspects.

According to DCI the preliminary investigations linked the two suspects to a criminal gang operating along the coastal region.

“Security agencies have intensified efforts to dismantle the broader criminal network connected to the suspects, with additional targets already being pursued.”

Still in Kwale County, ANU officers acting on intelligence raided a house within Ukunda township.

During the search they found some twenty-one big rolls of dry plant material suspected to be cannabis were recovered, arresting one suspect, Popin Mutisya.

He was booked at the Ukunda Police Station and samples were taken for testing as he awaits his arraignment in court on Monday, February 23.

Popin Mutisya after he was arrested by ANU detectives in Ukunda, Kwale County.

Elsewhere in Mombasa County, a multiagency team comprising of ANU Coast Region, and Operation Support Unit, DCI Headquarters, acting on intelligence, proceeded to a residential house within Kisimani Area, Nyali constituency.

A search was conducted, and a whitish powdery substance wrapped in a clear polythene bag, suspected to be narcotic drugs, and assorted unserviceable mobile phones suspected to be stolen, were recovered.

The officers arrested Daudi Ahmed Ali suspect and he was booked at the Bamburi Police Station.

The exhibit was secured for weighing and samples were taken for sampling and testing.

The discovery comes a week after over 15 officers from the Sensitive Investigations Unit (SIU) of ANU completed a three-week training in the USA.

The training took place at the Drug and Enforcement Administration academy in Quantico, Virginia.

It came at a time when ANU had scored important wins in the fight against trafficking.

Data from DCI shows that between January and November 2025 detectives seized drugs worth Sh9 billion.

For instance, SIU officers were involved in the multiagency operation that saw the arrest of six Iranians who were aboard a vessel MV Mashallah carrying 1,024 kilos of methamphetamine worth Sh8.2 billion.

They were arraigned in court and pled guilty to the charges relating to trafficking the drugs and are set to be sentenced.

The SIU team was also critical in the arrest of six individuals linked to a methamphetamine laboratory in Namanga, Kajiado County in 2024.

Police found assorted chemicals believed to have been imported for the production of the drugs but the alleged perpetrators were arrested before production could began.

The case against them is ongoing.