KeNHA to clear structures along Thika road

An image showing demolished structures in Githurai 45.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has started the process of clearing of all illegal structures built along the Thika Superhighway after giving a one-week notice.

According to the authority the next wave of demolitions will take place at the Roysambu roundabout after this week’s demolitions in Githurai.

“The Authority will also undertake a similar clearance at Roysambu Roundabout to pave the way for the development of another modern bus park, as part of ongoing initiatives aimed at improving transport infrastructure, enhancing mobility, and promoting road safety,” said Kenya.

Traders who had their structures constructed along the road in Githurai woke up to find them flattened with KeNHA saying the move is meant to pave the way for the construction of a modern bus park.

“The structures had encroached onto the road reserve, posing significant safety risks to thousands of motorists and pedestrians within the busy market area. Over time, this section has recorded numerous road safety incidents — a trend the Authority is firmly committed to reverse,” said KeNHA.

According to the authority the bus park will provide a designated space for buses and matatus to safely pick up and drop off passengers.

It said the construction will enhance order, efficiency, and traffic flow along the Githurai corridor.

“Additionally, improved access from Githurai Roundabout to the highway will strengthen connectivity, offering greater convenience to road users and substantially easing congestion along this high-traffic section.”

According to KeNHA this move is expected to enhance safety along the busy highway saying some of the accidents witnessed in the past could have been avoided had the order they want to bring was in place.

The authority said that the improvement of the Githurai and Roysambu roundabouts will help ease traffic jam and easy connectivity to the highway.

KeNHA issued the demolition notice on February 10 where it asked traders and operators who had encroached on the road reserve to remove their structures or have them demolished.

The Githurai demolitions sparked protests with those affected engaging police in running battles which led to the temporary closure of the highway.

Some of the business people accused the authority of kicking them out of their spaces without providing an alternative space to set up their businesses.

In its defence KeNHA said that the move was necessary to bring sanity in Githurai adding that the notice given was sufficient for them to bring their structures down themselves and look for alternative spaces for the businesses.

Thika Superhighway is one of Kenya’s most important routes connecting the capital Nairobi to the central, eastern and northern regions.