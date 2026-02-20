Shakahola massacre: Makenzi's right-hand man pleads guilty to manslaughter charges

Homicide detectives carrying bodies of cult victims in Shakahola Forest ,Kilifi County. [File, Standard]
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard
channel
on WhatsApp
Related Topics
Shakahola Deaths
Deadly Cult
Shakahola Murder Probe
Shakahola Massacre
Share this article
.
Trending Now
Family's agony as son's future is shattered on Russian battlefield
'Umetuuzia uoga na tukanunua', MPs amused by Mama Ida's purple CV booklet
.
Popular this week
'Umetuuzia uoga na tukanunua', MPs amused by Mama Ida's purple CV booklet
Appetite: In spite of tax dip, State House blew Sh3B more than planned
Why Sudi has only opened his mouth in Parliament to yawn or drink water
ODM factions clash as Siaya, Kakamega rallies loom
Blow to primary school teachers as TSC freezes hiring
.
Latest Stories
Bishop Kimengich decries worrying stifle of free speech
Rift Valley
By
Stephen Rutto
49 mins ago
Assembly forms special committee to review county-state agreement
Nairobi
By
Pkemoi Ngénoh
1 hr ago
Boy fights for life after arrow attack by another pupil
Crime and Justice
By
Stanley Ongwae
1 hr ago
Title-hungry Leopards seek to bounce back to winning ways
Football
By
Washington Onyango
3 hrs ago
Homicide detectives carrying bodies of cult victims in Shakahola Forest ,Kilifi County. [File, Standard]
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you