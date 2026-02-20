Wet weekend ahead as heavy rains sweep across counties

Audio By Vocalize

Heavy rainfall in Nairobi has caused disruption making it difficult for people and motorists. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Metrological department has asked Kenyans residing in parts of the Lake Victoria basin, Rift Valley, Nairobi and Coastal regions to brace for heavy rains which are expected to start on February 21.

“The heavy trainfall is likely to intensify to more than 30mm in 24 hours on 22nd, 23rd and 24th February 2026 and spread of the south-eastern lowlands and the coastal region especially south coast.”

The department said the rains are projected to reduce in intensity on February 25, 2026.

According to the department the counties expected to receive rainfall are Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Kakamega, Embu, Murang'a, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, southern Tana River and parts of Kilifi.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods. Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream,” said Kenya Met.

“People are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields. Updates will be provided promptly if there are any changes.”