Eldama Ravine man, 93, asks DP Ruto to return his 'clothes'

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 13:11, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 13:17 GMT +3

93-year-old from Kapkoi Village at his home on May 23, 2018. He claims the DP took his traditional attire and wants it back. (Photo Kipsang Joseph, Standard)

A 93-year-old man from Kapkoi village in Eldama Ravine Baringo County has called on the Deputy President William Ruto to return his traditional attire.

Kimitei Kiplagat says the attire made from a black monkey skin was taken by the Deputy President while on a tour in the region over the weekend.

Disturbed Kiplagat says a friend of his, whom he declined to mention, borrowed the attire to go perform during a cultural dance in December last year. The man however had not returned it to him months down the line.

Every time he requested to have the cloth back, the man allegedly would say he still had other festivals to attend and promised to hand it over to him as soon as he is done with.

“Every time I asked him to bring back the attire he sent back a report that he was still using the cloth, until I learnt that the cloth was taken away by the Deputy President while in the area,” said Mzee Kiplagat.

His friend, he says took the attire and together with others decided to dress the DP while in Eldama Ravine only to have it taken away for good.

The DPs hand men allegedly took the cloth and kept it in one of the vehicles that was being used by the Deputy President never to hand it back to date.

Information that his cloth as he calls it had been transferred to a third party he could not believe and thought someone was trying to play a cat and mouse game. He says he misses it and wishes he would have it back.

“I thought the man I gave had it only to realize it was taken away- they used the cloth to lure the Deputy President to give them money. The cloth was kept inside one of the DPs vehicles and one of my children informed me that he heard a man saying the cloth was taken away,” he said.

As if to confirm whether the regalia is still around, the old man has been requesting to have it back but all in vain, all the promises made he says have never been fulfilled.

The regalia he further adds is not the one to be put on by leaders but specifically meant for certain traditions and especially when the youths undergo rites of passage.

Being the only traditional regalia in the area Mzee Kiplagat is now worried as no traditional ceremony will be performed with the absence of the regalia. The village he feels is under siege and the cloth should be returned.

“The cloth was meant to be passed from one generation to another, and not meant for sale,” he added.

The absence of the cloth within his vicinity he says makes him feel naked.

“I just need to have it back and all will be well with me, bring it back to me,” insisted the old man.