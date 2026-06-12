Somalia banks on infrastructure to power economic growth, job creation

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Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday inaugurated a series of landmark development projects in Jowhar. [Courtesy, Villa Somalia]

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is banking on a wave of infrastructure projects in Hirshabelle State to drive economic growth, create jobs and strengthen the country’s competitiveness within the East African region.

The President on Thursday inaugurated a series of landmark development projects in Jowhar, underscoring Somalia’s growing focus on infrastructure, institutional strengthening and public service delivery as key pillars of economic transformation.

He was accompanied by Hirshabelle State President Ali Abdullahi Hussein, popularly known as Ali Guudlaawe.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, President Mohamud said the projects demonstrate the increasing capacity of Somalia’s Federal Member States to deliver development that directly benefits citizens.

“The progress we are witnessing in Hirshabelle demonstrates the growing capacity of our Federal Member States to deliver meaningful results for citizens and contribute to Somalia’s development and stability,” he said.

“Strong institutions and modern infrastructure are essential pillars for sustainable growth, job creation and long-term prosperity.”

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday inaugurated a series of landmark development projects in Jowhar. [Courtesy, Villa Somalia]

Villa Somalia said the newly completed roads are expected to ease the movement of people and goods, lower transportation costs and support local businesses through improved access to markets and services. The projects are also expected to stimulate commerce and encourage further private-sector investment in the region.

Guudlaawe in his sentiments described the inauguration as a significant milestone in Hirshabelle’s development journey and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to modernization.

“This milestone is part of what Hirshabelle is focusing on—development and making the state one of the best-performing Federal Member States in Somalia,” he said.

“We remain committed to investing in infrastructure, public services, education and economic development to improve the quality of life of our citizens.”

Among the projects unveiled were Villa Hirshabelle, the new headquarters of the Ministries of Education and Finance, and three strategic roads, Horseed Road, Hanti-wadaag Road and Jowhar-Bile Road.

The developments are expected to improve connectivity, facilitate trade and enhance access to government services across the state capital.

The investments form part of Somalia’s broader efforts to rebuild critical infrastructure, attract investment and create opportunities for its youthful workforce as the country seeks to accelerate economic recovery and growth.

As Somalia expands investment in roads, public institutions and service delivery, Hirshabelle is emerging as a key driver of the country’s economic ambitions, helping position Somalia for greater regional integration, investment and job creation.