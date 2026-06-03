US sanctions M23, FDLR commanders over alleged atrocities in DRC

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An M23 soldier stands on a pickup truck as residents gather at the gates of the Unity Stadium in Goma on February 6, 2025. [AFP]

The United States has imposed sanctions on two armed group leaders, including M23 intelligence chief John Nzenze and Federation for Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) commander Gustave Kubwayo, over alleged human rights abuses in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The US accused the two of involvement in sexual violence and attacks on civilians, saying the measures target individuals linked to instability in the region.

“Today, the United States is taking further action to address threats to stability and prosperity in eastern DRC by sanctioning senior commanders of two armed groups previously designated by the US. The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and the Rwanda-backed March 23 Movement (M23),” the State Department said.

The administration said it remains committed to ensuring all parties uphold commitments under the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity and the Doha Framework, adding that it will continue using “all available tools” to support lasting stability in the region.

The sanctions follow a separate action two weeks ago, when the US sanctioned a senior Tanzanian police official over allegations linked to the torture and sexual assault of East African rights activists Boniface Mwangi and Agather Atuhaire in May last year.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department designated Faustine Jackson Mafwele based on “credible information” of involvement in gross human rights violations. The move has intensified scrutiny of Tanzania’s human rights record, with US lawmakers calling for tougher action.

The United States has also expanded sanctions targeting networks and vessels linked to Iranian petroleum and petrochemical exports amid wider Middle East tensions.

Other individuals previously sanctioned in the DRC include commanders linked to the FDLR, M23, and Twirwaneho groups, including Michel Rukunda; William Yakutumba; and Corneille Nangaa, head of the Congo River Alliance (AFC).

Former DRC president Joseph Kabila is also facing sanctions, with Washington accusing him of providing financial and political support to M23 and AFC rebels.

Rwandan leaders who have been sanctioned include some military officials, James Kabarebe, Lawrence Kanyuka, and the entire Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).