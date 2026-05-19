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Togo scraps 30-day visa requirements for African countries

By Ronald Kipruto | May. 19, 2026
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Togo has scrapped visa requirements for all African countries, allowing their citizens of to stay for up to 30 days.

Announcing the move, Togo’s security Ministry has, however, clarified that travellers seeking to visit the country will be required to obtain a travel authorisation slip at least a day before arrival.

‘’Togo takes a historic step in strengthening African integration. Henceforth, all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport may enter Togolese territory without a visa, for a stay of up to 30 days,’’ read part of the statement.

Togo says the move is part of a major reform that seeks to position the country as a space of openness, mobility, opportunities, and cooperation at the heart of the African continent.

Togo’s decision follows Burkina Faso’s move last September, also removing visa fees for all African travellers, aimed at facilitating the movement of people and goods into the country.

According to their security minister, Mahamadou Sana, while announcing the directive, all African visitors will, however, be required to submit an online visa application, which will be reviewed for approval.

The move was arrived at after a cabinet meeting chaired by military leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

Togo and Burkina Faso now join other African countries such as Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya, which have eased travel requirements for African visitors.

Last year, Ghana announced that all African passport holders would now be able to visit the country without needing a visa.

In October last year, South Africa also joined Namibia, Seychelles, Gambia, Uganda, and Zambia in the bold visa-free travel revolution for East African countries, a move aimed at boosting regional tourism and strengthening continental unity.

The decision by South Africa followed Kenya’s move to make it easier for visitors to enter through a simple digital system or complete visa-free access.

Kenya said the directive not only reflects Kenya’s growing role as the continent’s travel gateway but also positions it as a model for open borders and economic integration.

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