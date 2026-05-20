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Is Epra ceding too much ground to the Executive on fuel?

By Macharia Kamau | May. 20, 2026
Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the media at Harambee House in Nairobi on May 19, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) is in the spotlight after appearing to be ceding its regulatory role to the Executive, with Cabinet Secretaries and even the President having a bigger say in retail cost of petroleum products.

The petroleum industry regulator appears to have been sidelined this week during a key decision-making process that led to the change in the pump prices of diesel and kerosene.

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Related Topics

EPRA Price Review EPRA Review High Fuel Prices Fuel Protests
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