Is Epra ceding too much ground to the Executive on fuel?

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) is in the spotlight after appearing to be ceding its regulatory role to the Executive, with Cabinet Secretaries and even the President having a bigger say in retail cost of petroleum products.
The petroleum industry regulator appears to have been sidelined this week during a key decision-making process that led to the change in the pump prices of diesel and kerosene.
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