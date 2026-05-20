Naivasha MP Kihara's advice on high fuel price

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The new fuel prices are a historic high in Kenya. [File, Standard]

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara is now calling for the suspension of capital projects, such as affordable housing, and the funds used to cushion Kenyans from high fuel prices.

The outspoken MP said that the blame for the nationwide strike that left scores dead, others injured, and property worth millions damaged lay with the government that had failed the country.

This came as the MP condemned the violence that rocked the lakeside town, leaving two dead, property worth millions vandalised, and tens of thousands of jobs lost.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, the MP criticised President Ruto over the escalating fuel prices, noting that Kenyans had lost faith in his leadership, which had led to the violent protests.

“It’s time that the President swallowed his pride and suspended projects like affordable housing so that the consumer can be cushioned against the rising prices of fuel,” he said.

The MP further lashed out at senior government officers for their pride and arrogance as Kenyans continued to suffer, terming the just-ended strike a time bomb.

Flanked by local leaders, she attributed the destruction to anger from the country over the poor management of the economy against opulence from State officers.

“We have seen pride from government officers as the President and his cronies continue campaigning even as Kenyans continue to sleep hungry,” she said.

While condemning the Naivasha violence and consoling those who lost their relatives and property, Kihara called for a voice of reason in future demonstrations.

“Sadly, several businesses that employ our youths have been looted, yet the owners are also suffering from the high cost of fuel, and this should not be tolerated,” she said.

Kihara, at the same time, lashed out at the CS for Interior Kipchumba Murkomen for turning tribal the just-ended national strike, noting that this had nothing to do with tribes.

“Sadly, a full CS wants to turn this issue of fuel into a tribal fight, as the country is not against any community but is opposed to poor leadership,” she said.

On his part, one of the community leaders, Simon Peshi, said that the country had lost hope in the country’s top leadership, leading to the countrywide demonstrations that paralyzed all services.

“Kenyans are undergoing untold suffering due to the harsh economic times and rising fuel prices, but all we have seen from State officers is arrogance and pride,” he said.