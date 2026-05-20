Police arrest six, recover suspected bhang

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Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested five suspects and seized narcotics in separate operations across Kilifi, Nyeri and Nyandarua counties.

The Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) recovered suspected cannabis sativa worth Sh4.2 million after raiding a stash house in Kisumu Ndogo, Kilifi County, arresting Eisha Mzungu Kalama and Jamal Chilumo Chiraga.

Officers found two and a half sacks of the suspected drug wrapped in brown khaki paper, weighing 142 kilogrammes, ready for distribution.

In Nyeri County, a joint operation by officers from Nyeri and Laikipia counties led to the arrest of three suspects along the Laikipia-Nyeri border in Ichuga area after 18 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis were recovered.

The first arrest came at a local shop where a suspect was found selling rolls of the substance. After interrogation, the suspect led officers to a distribution house whose occupants refused to surrender, forcing police to lob teargas canisters before breaking in and arresting two more suspects.

A search of the house yielded 692 rolls of suspected cannabis, unprocessed narcotics, cannabis seeds and six stones, bringing the total haul to 18 kilogrammes.

In Nyandarua County, police arrested Stephen Kamotho Njeri and recovered 850 rolls and 1,000 grammes of suspected cannabis packed in five nylon papers. Njeri was detained at Mairo Inya Police Station.

All five suspects are in custody ahead of arraignment with the seized narcotics held as exhibits pending testing at the government chemist.