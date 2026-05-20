Bursary programme helps girls escape FGM, early marriage in West Pokot

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Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong issues Sh63 million bursary to support needy learners. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

A bursary programme in Sigor constituency is emerging as a powerful tool in the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM), early marriage and illiteracy.

Leaders and residents hailed the programme, highlighting its impact in keeping girls in the classroom.

Speaking during the launch of a Sh63 million bursary at Canon Price Tamkal Secondary School for needy learners, leaders acknowledged that access to educational support has transformed the lives of many families in the constituency, where poverty has traditionally pushed girls into marriage at an early age.

Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong said the bursary would benefit thousands of needy learners across the constituency.

“All students who applied will get the funds. I have been distributing bursaries since 2017, and I have seen the impact. Lives have changed, learners are staying in school, and poverty levels among parents are reducing,” he said.

He noted that the bursary programme complements county government support, easing the burden on struggling families.

“If parents get Sh10,000 from the county and another Sh5,000 from the constituency, the burden becomes lighter,” he said.

West Pokot Woman Representative Rael Kasiwai said education remains a key equaliser in society and urged parents to prioritise taking children to school.

“This programme will also help reduce drug abuse that affects the boy child. Taking children to school is one way of fighting bad behaviour,” she said.

Public Works Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang said investment in education was critical for the future of the country despite economic challenges.

“Educating a child is securing his future. We need professionals in future, and educating children now will help this country get experts,” he said.

Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo described the bursary initiative as a major relief to parents struggling with the rising cost of living.

“More than 15,000 learners will benefit. Education is the foundation for unlocking poverty, improving health and promoting peace in the region,” he said.

However, the event also exposed political tensions over bursary distribution in the county.

West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor accused the county government of bias in the allocation of bursary funds, claiming the amount awarded to learners had been reduced.

“We need an explanation on why the bursary allocation was reduced. Education support should benefit all needy learners fairly,” he said.

Principal Isaac Wandera said schools in the area continue to face challenges that affect learning, including landslides, FGM and early marriages.

“The school faces a myriad of challenges, including landslides and learners dropping out because of FGM and early marriage. However, these bursary funds will help improve school infrastructure and boost education,” he said.

Susan Lokomoywa said the Sh5,000 bursary allocation to learners has greatly improved school retention among girls and helped reduce harmful cultural practices.

“FGM has reduced because many girls are now staying in school. More than 80 per cent of girls are now attending school,” she said.

She observed that early marriages were also declining as education increasingly takes centre stage in the community.

“Early marriages have reduced, putting girl child education at the forefront,” she said.

For many parents, the bursary has eased the financial burden that once forced families to withdraw girls from school.

Selina Lorien, a resident, said the programme benefits secondary school, college and university students without discrimination.

“We are happy because we no longer sell our cows to pay school fees. We no longer marry off our girls because of poverty since the bursary has reduced the burden,” she said.

Lorien said the situation has significantly changed compared to previous years, when girls would leave school midway because their parents could not afford the fees.

“Before, girls would be sent home for school fees and end up getting married on the way. But now things are changing because of the bursary funds. Families have embraced education and forgotten early marriages,” she said.

Even as leaders differed politically, residents maintained that the bursary programme has become a lifeline for vulnerable families and a key weapon against harmful cultural practices that have long denied girls education opportunities in Sigor Constituency.