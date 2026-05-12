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Why there is more than meets the eye in Africa Forward Summit

By XN Iraki | May. 12, 2026
President William Ruto and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. [PCS]

The two-day Africa Forward Summit, co-hosted by President William Ruto and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Nairobi, ends today.

President Ruto said before the summit: “Our shared objective is clear: to unlock capital, scale innovation, deepen trade and investment linkages, and create inclusive growth pathways that are resilient, sustainable, and African-led.” 

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