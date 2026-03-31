From Karen to Ol Joro Orok: The making of a bold entrepreneur

Eldoville Dairy near Nyahururu. [XN Iraki, Standard]

Why should someone leave the prestigious Karen in Nairobi and relocate to the rural areas when everyone is complaining about rural-urban migration? I wanted to find out over the weekend.

Ol Joro Orok is a small town located between Ol Kalou, the headquarters of Nyandarua County, and Nyahururu (formerly known as Thomson Falls). Its most important landmark is an old post office, which is now a church. A signboard nearby shows the direction to Dundori, along with its myths, like checking the gender of a car.