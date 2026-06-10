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ICC suspends prosecutor over sex abuse claims

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 10, 2026
ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan suspended over sexual abuse claims.[AFP]

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan has been suspended pending the final phase of a sexual misconduct investigation and a vote by the Assembly of State Parties.

The bureau of the ASP said it had chosen to escalate the matter to the court’s highest governing body. Khan, a prominent British lawyer, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

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Karim Khan Case ICC Suspension Sexual Misconduct Probe Assembly of State Parties
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