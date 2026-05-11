WHO chief Tedros personal message to calm fears over hantavirus outbreak

As memories of Covid-19 continue to shape how countries across the globe respond to disease outbreaks, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued a rare personal message seeking to calm fears over the reported hantavirus outbreak.
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