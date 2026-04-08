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First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire

By AFP | Apr. 8, 2026
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A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is seen at a port in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture on April 8, 2026. [AFP]

Two ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran agreed to reopen the waterway as part of a ceasefire deal, maritime monitor Marine Traffic said Wednesday.

"The Greek-owned bulk carrier NJ Earth crossed the Strait at 08:44 UTC, while the Liberia-flagged Daytona Beach transited earlier at 06:59 UTC, shortly after departing Bandar Abbas at 05:28 UTC", MarineTraffic said on X.

The United States and Iran agreed overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday to a two-week ceasefire, during which passage through the Strait of Hormuz "will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces", Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X.

More to follow.....

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