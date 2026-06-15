How State House gobbled Sh11.6 billion in nine months

State House spent Sh11.6 billion in the first nine months of the 2025/26 financial year, according to the latest National Government Budget Implementation Review Report released by the Controller of Budget.
According to Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang'o, the budgetary allocation to State House in the 2025/26 financial year amounted to Sh8.58 billion, compared to Sh12.07 billion allocated in the 2024/25 financial year.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…